Editor:
A recent article (“Cornerstone Christian hosts event for right-wing propagandist Dave Barton,” Aspen Daily News, June 14) further demonstrates how we need separation of church and state in America. This is an absurd institution that defies any rules and regulations. They showed us this during the pandemic.
It’s despicable that these so-called churches enjoy tax-free status. This has to change. If they are going to spew their misinformation it should not be at taxpayer expense. Let’s put an end to this chicanery. Contact your representatives.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs