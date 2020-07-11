Editor:
In response to Christine Benedetti’s July 9 letter to the editor (“Aspen City Council, please reconsider lumberyard”), I would like us all to stop and think for a second about what we’re talking about. Ms. Benedetti states that “there will be a shortage of 3,000 to 3,400 units for the Aspen/Snowmass area by 2027; for the entire valley that number rises to 5,700.”
The average household in the U.S. has 2.6 people. Are we suggesting that increasing the Aspen/Snowmass population by 8,840 people in the next seven years is a good idea? That’s insane. We can’t build our way out of this problem, and if we try to we’ll only succeed in destroying the quality of life that we all live here for. I applaud the city council for scaling back the lumberyard proposal and would love to see all the valley’s governments think twice before proposing any other new large-scale developments. Stop the madness.
Todd Hartley
Basalt