Editor:
I have a second home in Aspen and have spent a lot time here for the last three years and expect to become a Colorado resident next year. I have eaten at all of the local dining establishments many time but none more than Mi Chola.
We dined there recently only to see the outdoor patio closed, because the city said the structure providing a ceiling and heat enclosure doesn’t meet code. I understand code compliance for safety’s sake but how in the world can you say you want to preserve Aspen and protect its local virtues but not allow a business that offers reasonable prices utilize its full dining facilities?
We may lose Mi Chola just like many other well-documented dining establishments if they don’t have a long-term lease controlling their occupancy costs, but why throw gasoline on the fire! Do you really want every restaurant in Aspen to be a $250 night out for two? That’s insane and will change the fabric of this town forever. Wake up and support your truly local establishments however you can. Don’t let Mi Chola go the way of so many others. Stop the madness. Now. Or even the expensive restaurants will have no labor to serve the billionaires. And they might just stop coming.
David Thiemann
Aspen