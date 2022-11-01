Editor:
One of the most horrible things that has happened in our world is when innocent children are killed. It shakes us to our souls. So how is it that humans feel it's OK to do the same thing to other species, and call it policy? I realize our local Department of Wildlife people do not make policy, but they’re having to carry out the killings.
Those bear cubs in Aspen could have been brought to the Schneegas Rehab Center in Silt. DOW's ridiculous thinking was that since the cubs saw mom enter someone’s home, or entered with her to find food, they would continue to do that for the rest of their lives. With this type of thinking we should be locking up the kids of felons because they may follow in their parents’ footsteps.
Why have humans come to feel that they are the ruling species on this planet? They decide when it's supposedly OK to kill other animals for our benefit. All the problems on this planet are human caused. Humans are the most destructive species on Earth.
Imagine how wonderfully pristine the planet would still be if there were no humans.
John Korrie
Glenwood Springs