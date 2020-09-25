Editor:
I am a frequent visitor to Aspen/Snowmass and enjoy all the area has to offer. Every time I am among the beautiful aspen trees — on a hike or otherwise — I’m disheartened by the carvings people have made in the tree trunks. Forgive me if this discussion has been held previously, but has there been conversation among city officials about imposing a hefty fine for such activities? It’s unlikely it will be stopped entirely, but the threat of a $1,000 fine, for example, might deter some of these “graffiti-artist criminals.”
Leslie Cunningham
Laguna Beach, Calif.