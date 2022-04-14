Editor:
“Story poles are poles that tell a story by depicting the bulk and mass of a proposed structure or project,” according to cstorypoles.com.
When Glenwood P&Z originally unanimously recommended denial of R2’s development project, second on their list of concerns was the lack of story poles. Garfield commissioners said they had “serious concerns” about the project. Story poles were brought up at their meeting. Numerous times during city council public input, people asked about story poles.
R2’s standard reply was and is that they have provided “architectural drawings” that better represent the visual impact of the project.
I disagree.
A lot has been written about the impacts on safety, density, water, and traffic from this project.
I’d like to bring up the visual impacts.
Forty townhouses along Donegan Road between Storm King and Mel Ray “28 feet high to the midpoint” (according to Mr. Rosenberg), meaning about 32 feet high to the roof peak. That is a significant visual barrier of Red Mountain. Nearly all of the houses along Donegan are one-story, single-family homes facing south toward Red Mountain.
I have been told one of the main motivations for this annexation into the city is because the county has a 25-foot building height restriction and the city’s is 53 feet. R2 is proposing two-, three- and four-story apartment buildings up to 53 feet in height in a neighborhood of single-story/single-family houses.
Let’s see some story poles to illustrate the true visual impact of this project before approval. Please vote yes on B until we really know what this will look like.
Mark Gibson
Glenwood Springs