Editor:
On Saturday afternoon we held our 3rd Annual Liar's Contest and celebrated Roaring Fork Valley Storyteller's (previously Spellbinders) 25th anniversary of storytelling in the valley. True and false stories were told by Nina Gabianelli, Mike Monroney, Barbara Shaw and Sylvia Wendrow and judged by Torre, Steve Child, Chris Wheatley and our amazing audience.
I'd like to thank the community who came out in droves and supported this lively and hilarious event. I'd especially like to thank our sponsors, The Mountain Chalet and Alpine Bank.
Jill Sheeley
Roaring Fork Valley Storytellers President