Editor:
The city needs to move now on the straight-shot plan for the Entrance to Aspen, before disaster strikes. Canada is providing an up-to-the-minute warning.
We discovered the small town of Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Tofino has all the wonderful characteristics Aspen and other Rocky Mountain towns had 30 years ago. It has great people and lots of things to do. The Pacific is amazing if you can stand the cold. The whales await in the spring. Among other things it has great food, great restaurants and fish caught from the Pacific by local fishermen.
Tofino, though, has a problem like Aspen. Tofino is connected to the rest of Canada by a single road which has many of the characteristics of Independence Pass, except that it is at sea level. The highway has been closed by a forest fire for the last week. As most know, Canada is burning.
Vancouver Island is packed with trees which thrive under the normally wet weather conditions. But it is experiencing a drought. Trees are dry, and burning. The fire has cut the road to Tofino and other towns on the island.
Hopefully the fire will be contained. But the towns may be cut off for a week or more.
This is yet another warning of the vulnerability of towns connected by a single lifeline.
Philip Verleger
Denver