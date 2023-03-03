Editor:
Interesting that Tom Mooney takes a cue from Italy regarding the limit of cruise ships in Venice. Further views of Italy and Spain, and including Copenhagen, have made their cities all pedestrian, or at least dominantly so ... limiting traffic away from the commerce.
Certainly Aspen, with its mall, has made progress in this regard, even if it's presently dysfunctional. The idea of multi-lanes into a “straight shot” would help, but the traffic even as far as it's in conflict with the character of the town can't be overlooked. Wasn't it the idea once to get commuter traffic on the old Rio Grande rail bed as far as the old depot?
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction