A war in Europe, record inflation not seen since the early ’80s, a 23% decline in the stock market, fear of a recession, the largest increase in mortgage rates since 1994 — none of it seemed to matter to the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market in the first half of 2022. Despite the chaos in the world, the local estate market rolled up some impressive numbers for the first six months of the year. The total volume of residential property sales in the first half of 2022 was off just 3.7%, at $1.56 billion compared to the total volume of $1.62 billion in the first half of 2021. Although the sales volume for the first half of 2022 is modestly below the same period in 2021, there have been far fewer transactions that make up that volume.
In the first half of this year, there were 223 transactions compared to 352 transactions in the first half of 2021, a 37% decline. As you might expect, this is explained by the dramatic increase in value of homes and condo sales throughout the Aspen-Snowmass market. In Aspen, the median sales price of a single-family home increased by 38% from $9.6 million to $13.3 million while the average price increased by 46.2% — from $12.4 million to $18.1 million. Snowmass showed a similar pattern, as the median price of a single-family home increased 14%, from $5.3 million to $6 million and the average price increased 30%, from $5.5 million to $7.1 million. The condo markets in both Aspen and Snowmass also experienced dramatic increases in value, with the median price in Aspen increasing 67% and Snowmass 89% from the first half of 2021.
The most striking example of property appreciation in the market was in the over-$20 million market. In the first half of 2021, there were 10 sales of properties worth $20 million or more, accounting for $319 million of total sales volume. By comparison, in the first six months of 2022, there were 14 transactions over $20 million amounting to a total sales volume in that price category of $546 million, a stunning 71% increase over 2021.
Despite these strong sales numbers in the first half of this year, there is growing evidence that the current real estate cycle that started in June 2020 after the COVID lockdown may be winding down. Across the country and around the world, there are more and more reports of real estate markets slowing and values declining. The global increase in interest rates resulting from central banks’ efforts to fight inflation are putting the brakes on the global real estate boom. From Europe to Australia, we’re starting to see real estate values flattening — and starting to decline in some markets. Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden are all reporting price declines from 2% to 8% from a year earlier. Although we aren’t yet seeing real estate values decline in U.S. markets, there are signs that might be coming.
In the Denver metropolitan area, the inventory of residential properties for sale has increased 76% from last year at this time. The U.S. Department of Commerce reported last week that national housing starts fell for the second straight month in June and building permits have started to decline. In the Aspen-Snowmass area, we’re starting to see available inventory increase, asking prices being cut and the number of active contracts declining — all signs of a slowing market and declining buyer demand. In June, we saw only 16 residential properties go under contract, the lowest number since March and April of 2020. This compares to an average of 67 contracts per month going back to June of 2020, when the upward market momentum started in the Aspen-Snowmass market.
What does this mean for the second half of 2022? It likely means the overall volume of sales transactions will decline significantly for the remainder of the year as the market becomes more balanced between buyer demand and available inventory. Whether current real estate values in the Aspen-Snowmass area retain their lofty price point is likely to depend on macroeconomic factors such as inflation, interest rates and the chance of a serious recession. The direction of the stock market is another indicator to watch. Historically, resort real estate markets like Aspen-Snowmass tend to flourish when the stock market is heading higher and tend to recede when the stock market is declining.
Clearly there are headwinds impacting the local real estate market. It’s still too early to determine if we’re about to experience a temporary pause, or if these headwinds of recession fears, inflation, increasing interest rates and a declining stock market could turn the Aspen-Snowmass market into a buyer’s market in the next year or two.
