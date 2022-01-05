Editor:
The short on short-term rentals is that they are the after-effect of not having a long-term rental housing program. First, a long-term rental is an investment property and over time can become costly to maintain and update. Yes, most property owners, unlike APCHA owners, update and maintain their aging properties. This includes replacing old appliances, roof, HVAC, windows, landscaping, etc., as well as updating the kitchen and bathrooms. The costs of replacing a roof or furnace today could be twice what they would have been 20 years ago. Older properties also become costly to maintain — leaking toilets, clogged sewer, failing hot water heater, broken appliances, etc. Further, with property values and taxes continuing to increase at rates unprecedented, the investment is hard if not impossible to cash flow.
Most people want to make a profitable return from their investment in real estate or business even if some in the RFV consider this "greedy." Regardless, the owner has a few options to cover the increasing costs: Update and convert to a short-term rental or sell (most likely to a second home owner). By the way, whether a primary residence or not, most people buying multi-million-dollar homes use an "LLC" and a second homeowner should be able to rent their property when they are not using it.
Thus, short-term rentals are the after-effect; this is why most of our neighboring mountain towns and communities have implemented incentive programs to support long-term rentals. Whether it is Winter Park or Summit County paying owners $15-$30K a year to maintain local resident long-term leases or Vail paying owners tens of thousands to deed restrict their units and ADU's for long-term local residents. The entire RFV is pointing their fingers at short-term rentals, which is not the solution. The litmus test for this issue and the long-term planning in the Roaring Fork Valley will be next year when the Aspen Institute hosts AIMF and the UN Mountain Partnership Global Meeting. A community is not sustainable when it does not have multi-family housing rentals for its workforce of 20-30 year-olds that support the tourism-based economy.
A final note: It was Mark Hunt who built the most recent affordable project in Aspen at Hallam and 8th Streets, providing an 18-bed project for the community. Perhaps a similar effort will materialize to help the United States Forest Service develop its neighboring property with more of the same.
Brad Hahn
Aspen