Editor:
The reality of short-term rentals has changed over the last few years. What was once seen as a great option for locals and visitors alike has changed into something quite different. When short-term rentals are being rented for over $100,000 per month locally, clearly things have changed. Currently, we have dozens of mini hotels scattered throughout our town including residential areas.
It should come as no surprise that the short-term rental issue is widespread. It is on the ballot in 14 different municipalities and counties across Colorado this election season.
Obviously, the biggest impacts are on housing. There are other impacts as well: on our roads, police and parks just for starters, which is why a portion of this tax will go to local infrastructure.
This tax is paid by visitors to Aspen, not by locals. Please vote yes on 2A.
John Doyle
Aspen