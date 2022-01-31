Editor:
In his column on short-term rentals Paul Menter (“From snowboards to STRs, disruptive change is inevitable,” Jan. 19) mentions a bunch of economic theories and arcane historic examples concluding with the idea disruptive change is inevitable, that’s a truism. Yeah, snowboarding was a minor technological disruption and was mostly social/emotional with just a bunch of ill will leveled at knuckle draggers. One must remember that technological change and indeed all change (social, religious, cultural, consumption patterns…) can be either good or bad.
There’s a whole world of both good and bad changes when real estate values spike. The question Menter didn’t answer is whether the swift invasion of short-term rentals transforming our city into a private hotel is more good than not. He writes that technological innovation helped cause this boom, but people did advertise in newspapers all around the world before the internet. And there have been plenty of lawyers and tax accountants (doing both good and bad) for centuries.
Price elasticity of short-term rentals is defined by both demand and supply and Menter forgot to talk about the supply side of the equation. I’d bet the supply of short-term rentals is tied to America’s ever-growing wealth inequality. Asking if the increased demand for STRs or the increased supply of STRs came first is like asking which came first, the chicken or the egg. A 2020 study by the Rand Corporation found that $2.5 trillion is redistributed from the bottom 90% of Americans to the wealthiest 1% of Americans every year. Lots of new billionaires, multimillionaires and dark money looking for a good safe investment, and Aspen real estate looks good. With America’s ever growing wealth inequality there doesn’t seem to be any problem with price, either buying property or renting out your neighborhood hotel. People who rent $25,000 per month summer rentals don’t volunteer with local nonprofits and folks who commute hours per day don’t either.
Tom Mooney
Aspen