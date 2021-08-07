Editor:
I’m a bartender over at the Snowmass Club and just wanted to send out a huge thank you to our high schoolers and college-bound staff. Thank you so much, team, for stepping up and working your butts off during the craziness of the pandemic and getting us through the brunt of summer. We literally could not have done it without all of you. You guys showed up, dug in, worked diligently, multi-tasked, filled in, took on numerous roles and really faced, head on, the challenges of restaurant life every day with the utmost professionalism.
With that, I wish you all the best of luck in your coming school year and know you will be greatly missed because, frankly, I'm not fast enough to get all these glasses polished or have any knowledge of table numbers or have the brawn to move those kegs! So love and gratitude to Will, Logan, Jamie, Maya, Ben, Sophia, Luke, Jackson, Carter, Nico, Erika, Aja, Nick, Dylan, Matthew, Marlon and Sierra from your bartender,
Marci Peters
Snowmass Village