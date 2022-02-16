Editor:
Toni Kronberg hit the nail square on the head. We have spent millions on traffic studies that say the same thing — we need a second bridge and a straight shot into town. I have a friend that has a vintage D-9 Caterpillar that I could borrow to remove a bunch of overpriced mansions on the old Midland right of way and put a straight entrance into Aspen. Then a second bridge from Hallam Street to Highway 82 would solve the bottleneck. I mentioned this 55 years ago, but I was brushed off as "a young stupid long hair." Doc Barnard, Guido and the "lunch bunch" would have nothing to do with the idea. Now the city nerds want to add thousands of "locals" at the lumberyard.
You better dig out that turntable and spin Steppenwolf's cut: "Watch out for the lunch bunch, they'll try to bring you down, don't get hung up in the shower, you might drown, You’re mind is so narrow, it's no surprise, if you fell on a pin, you'd be blind in both eyes." Steppenwolf, 1969.
James A. Wingers
Aspen