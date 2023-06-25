Editor:
Regarding the fantastic article (June 22, Aspen Daily News) on the elderly 87-year-old retired doctor the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is attempting to evict: David Singer is one of the kindest men you will ever meet. Moreover, his dog wouldn't hurt a flea.
The article quotes Singer’s attorney, Chris Bryan, as saying: “I want this board to remember we’re talking about a human being here. He has been in a state of depression since this process began. I would ask you to find forgiveness in your hearts for this 87-year-old man."
Lee and Sandy Mulcahy
Basalt