If this incredible community wants to put its energy into something truly worthwhile for the future of ourselves and our children, we need look no further than a project that begins in earnest this week in our Aspen schools.
Families are invited to join our new colleagues from Soundcheck Prevention Network on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Aspen Middle School library for a “listening session” to talk about the challenges, concerns and opportunities of addressing substance use in this community.
Soundcheck’s principals have expertise from working with children and young people all over the country, and in countries abroad, providing expertise, context and strategic thinking as we approach this difficult topic.
We may as well get the difficult part out of the way, because our work in prevention truly comes from an optimistic place — by amplifying student voices, by providing conversation, information, alternatives and by addressing the many risk factors that lead to a reliance on substance use, we can make a difference. And we are determined to do so.
The stakes are high. We know that in a resort community and a world in which alcohol and drugs are available, young people will experiment. People pay vast sums to party in Aspen, in the bars and restaurants that keep us employed and able to scrape a living to provide for our own families. We know that young people brush up against tremendous wealth and may often feel they have a right to share in its privileges. We hear from many people that this is how it’s always been — some of us are freaks and outlaws, and there’s a “heritage” of freedom-seeking and convention-pushing here that still lingers in the air. We suspect that social media warps self-perception, attacks self-confidence and presents us all with unattainable images of what life should be like. We know that kids lack resilience. That the pandemic has destroyed our well-being, with anxiety and depression at an all-time high — a second pandemic of mental health on the heels of COVID. And then there’s the state of the world, politics, war and climate change, which colors our lives and hopes for the future.
And we also know about our relatives, friends and neighbors who have struggled with mental health issues, substance use and, in too many tragic cases, have succumbed. It’s something we see far too much of here.
It’s time to go back to the origins of these struggles in ourselves and our children. As schools and as a community, we need to look at everything we can possibly do to head off these terrors. And, in addition to de-stigmatizing mental health concerns and maximizing resources, we owe it to ourselves to go back to the roots of mental well-being and substance use.
And that’s the essence of prevention. To provide children with the environment, happy home lives, resilience in the face of adversity and connections and activities of all kinds to address risk factors and reduce the appeal and tug of substances.
We are fortunate to know that there is evidence, research and data, not only about what we ourselves do and how we act in this community, but also nationally and internationally. There are important success stories to encourage us. Google the Icelandic Prevention Model, where a whole community came together to promote common-sense strategies that have radically changed the landscape of youth substance use. And in so doing, will have saved lives. So if we knew there were things we could do collectively, why would we not try?
The answer doesn’t lie in one action, or definitely not one opinion, which is why we seek the involvement of families and the entire community in charting our course. What do we need to do together to create a safer, happier and more successful community? Our session on Thursday is our very first pass (of many) at a long and multi-faceted conversation about substance use prevention.
The parent of a newborn baby should be as concerned as a parent of a high schooler, because these issues will touch us all at some point and we want to fortify ourselves for the future. Please consider joining us this Thursday and being part of an essential conversation.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.