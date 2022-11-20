Editor:
A lawsuit filed last week against the Environmental Protection Agency by top climate activists claims damages resulting from the EPA’s failure to curtail carbon emissions from corporate malefactors. Among the litigants are respected scientist James Hansen and local activist Rick Heede.
A similar case could be made against the city of Aspen and Pitkin County for permitting construction of climate-altering, resource-gorging, monster vacation homes seasonally occupied by pollutocrats who create the demand that corporate polluters fecklessly satisfy.
These parties sidestep climate justice with justifications of economic expedience. The EPA bows to enriching shareholders while Aspen and Pitkin County enable the construction and development industries that have for decades held sway over land-use regulations through economic leverage. (Note: CORE reports that buildings generate 57% of Aspen’s annual carbon emissions — more than transportation or aviation.)
In his book, “What We Owe the Future,” philosopher William MacAskill argues for “longtermism,” the idea that positively influencing the distant future is a moral imperative. If humanity survives long enough, trillions of our descendants will inherit the world we leave them today.
EPA and Aspen/Pitkin have compromised the long term for short-term excess. Unless we set in place reasonable limits, future generations will vilify our cultural myopia and condemn us, their ancestors, for haplessly bequeathing them a climate-impaired planet.
Paul Andersen
Basalt