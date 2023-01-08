Editor:
On a recent trip to the area I grew up in, the Calumet Region in northwest Indiana, a couple of my high school classmates and I were cruising around, inspecting the incredible amount of new development that has taken place since we were seniors 55 years ago. Notable was the proliferation of medical facilities — hospitals, clinics, medical supply outlets.
“What do the people around here need with all this medical care?” I asked.
“That’s for all the retirees who worked in the refineries in Whiting,” came the reply, “They’re all sick now.”
I think about Whiting, Indiana, when I read about the situation in Commerce City. There was a massive Standard Oil refinery there when I was growing up. In 1959, it was struck by an enormous fire. We lived ten miles away and it turned night into day.
Commerce City’s refinery is run by Suncor. The plant is a half-mile from residences and schools. In 2019, the refinery spewed a strange yellow dust over the community that required a shelter in place order. The company has been cited many times for insufficient pollution control by the state’s Air Pollution Control Department. Suncor has currently filed suit fighting the APCD’s fence-line-monitoring system requirement.
As you might expect, Commerce City is populated substantially by low-income people of color. Studies have shown they’re experiencing a high incidence of cancer, diabetes, asthma along with reduced life expectancies.
Suncor had their own fire on Christmas Eve last year. Two workers were hospitalized. The company is saying repairs will take until March.
As for me, I’d just as soon Suncor stayed down. But, oh, you say, local gas prices will skyrocket. Good. The price of gas should be so high drivers have no choice but to switch to alternative forms of transportation — walk, bike, public transportation, electric vehicles. When demand gets low enough, Suncor will have no reason to start up again.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale