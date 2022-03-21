Editor:
A huge thank-you to the Aspen Skiing Co. this week. Monday, Ron at Four Mountain Sports helped me with my old bindings, so I was able to attend a wonderful breakfast event SkiCo hosted for the Pitkin County seniors at the Sundeck on Thursday. Mike Kaplan was there greeting us, and the ladies from the senior center were helping all get to the top of the mountain. All the very generous local businesses that donated great raffle prizes. Friday I was so lucky to be helped by wonderful employees at Buttermilk Four Mountain Sports. Caitlyn was outstanding, helping me rent skis and Aaron was great on picking out the boots and skis. Thank you to this great community.
Sandra Simpson
Aspen