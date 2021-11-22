Editor:
Grade-school students understand supply-chain problems. It’s simple Supply and Demand. As supply decreases and demand stays constant, prices rise. On Day 1, Joe Biden stopped the Keystone Pipeline and other oil production. This decreased supply and increased the cost of production for food producers and transporters. This decrease in supply, in turn, increased prices for items at the grocery store.
There are 9 million fewer people working than there were in 2019. Many are on paid unemployment and others are out of work due to COVID mandates. All along the supply chain, having fewer workers increases costs of production and prices. The Government will borrow and spend trillions more than it did in 2019. This will further increase costs and prices — inflation.
Michael McCarthy
Hayward, Calif.