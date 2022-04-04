Editor:
I read with bemusement the Associated Press piece that was bereft of facts, which appeared in your newspaper on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, entitled “U.S. seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows.” Democrats want all new U.S. car sales to be electric vehicles by 2035. Following is a cleanup on aisle 9.
The Tesla Model 3 uses 48 kilograms (105 pounds) of lithium hydroxide per car. The lone U.S. lithium mine produces 3,500 metric tonnes of lithium per year. That’s enough lithium to build 73,333 Tesla Model 3s.
“In 2019, Australia and Chile led the world in lithium extraction at 52.9 and 21.5%, respectively. While China ranked third in lithium extraction at 9.7%.”
Collectively, the world produces 520,000 metric tonnes of lithium a year, enough to build 10.918 million EVs per year. But, only 56% of lithium is used in electric vehicles; 36% is used in cellphones and other gadgets, with the rest being used in ceramics, glass, medicine and lubricating greases, which means with current worldwide lithium production, we can only produce just north of 6 million new EVs a year.
According to statista.com, U.S. carmakers sold approximately 15.5 million new cars in 2021. For those of you on the Aspen City Council, that means that if the U.S. somehow confiscated all worldwide lithium production intended for EV use, a mere 39% of all U.S. cars sold this year could be EVs. Goldman Sachs predicts worldwide auto sales will amount to 81 million this year.
Russ Andrews
Carbondale