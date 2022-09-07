Editor:
Dear Roger Marolt, your column (“Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways,” Aspen Daily News, Sept. 6) suggested we move Aspen’s air traffic to Rifle. Here are a couple of things for you to consider.
1. During the ASE Vision process, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock reached out to the Rifle airport’s administration regarding the idea that carrier service for Aspen-bound travelers could come through Rifle. They weren’t interested.
2. If we revert to Airport Design Group II, the county’s advisers have said we don’t lose some of our air carrier service. It drops to zero.
3. We’ve also been told that the Federal Aviation Administration won’t finance any more airport improvements if we drop down to ADG II. The runway is going to need a complete rebuild soon. We can’t afford to pay for it, so basically the airport will be forced to close if we don’t move up to ADG III.
4. Moving operations to Rifle wouldn’t affect greenhouse gas emissions from Aspen-generated air travel one bit. It would just move the pollution generated by local tourist trade to another, poorer community. Not a pretty picture of Aspen-style environmental social injustice.
5. Ditto the imposition of the effects of through traffic on the downvalley communities between Aspen and Rifle. Aspen has a not-so-pretty history of trying to keep the benefits while imposing the burdens of its economic activity on others. Witness the community’s failure to house its workforce under the banner of maintaining open space and natural values for the few who can afford to remain. That’s over 50 years now of what some would call just another example of the European colonialist mindset that drove out the Utes. Now add to that making Glenwood and the midvalley bear the brunt of the additional traffic that would traverse and pollute those communities while Aspen reaps the benefits. Not a pretty picture.
6. You shouldn’t assume that Aspen can return to those halcyon days when it “was by far the greatest mountain resort on the entire planet.” There are plenty of places on this continent and others where you can find equal or better skiing, vistas, lodging, entertainment and eating. It’s a competitive world out there. You shouldn’t assume that Aspen or Snowmass would continue to thrive if we lost the airport.
Roger, please give it some thought, my friend. You should be supporting the airport improvement process, not joining with those who are trying to drag it down.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel
Editor’s note: Vaughn interviewed Tuesday for an alternate seat on Pitkin County’s airport advisory board.