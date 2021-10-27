Editor:
The local arts community deserves the support of the city and community. They have it, always have and always will. However, in the next 10 years at the current rate, there will be no true artists of any kind living in the city of Aspen. The arts community will only survive if we focus on the underlying issues — housing, transportation, cost of living, living wage and sustainability.
First, step back and look at the arts and artist community in the Roaring Fork Valley — the majority of artists live downvalley and their local communities (Carbondale, Willits and Basalt) are blossoming with support and new galleries, venues, studio space, live/work, etc., though Aspen may dominate the valley's funding, sales and venues. As this imbalance evolves, artists will be less and less willing to spend two hours commuting, working two jobs in town and basically living out of their car for their second home — Aspen.
Further, the majority of municipalities in the state and country use real estate transfer taxes for affordable and public/private housing initiatives and or to provide public space, open space and infrastructure. The funds also typically supplement social service programs such as mental health, child care, etc.
So, when the leaders of our city propose to take such tax money and divvy it out to the arts community already supported by the millionaires, billionaires and devoted locals as well as spend cycles to allocate such funds, it is misguided at best.
We should support a more-well-thought-out allocation of tax dollars. If the arts are the most important pressing social issue, then we should utilize the funds into the underlying foundation, not handouts to nonprofit organizations to spend at their discretion.
The opportunity to manage these challenging issues is diminishing faster and faster. Local support for the arts community in Aspen is only possible with local artists. Artists of any kind are the masters of life and style so vote NO on 2A to support their potential future lifestyle in Aspen.
Brad Hahn
Aspen