Editor:
Basalt’s missing corner. Do they have the right contractor?
The main part of the last council meeting was about the old missing corner of Basalt. I listened carefully to the report by the whole crew with the developer about our missing corner.
This property has always bugged so many people throughout the years. When I arrived here the City Market was in town and the trailer court was there and I bought a lot for $80K. Since that time the river area development along Main Street went so well and all that retail-office stuff got rented and prices now continue to rise.
The reason I bring this up is that what I heard last night from the developer is that he doesn’t want to go in and build the whole thing at once because he doesn’t want to flood the market. This is wild, my thought was this developer who made such a to-do how much he loved Basalt and wanted this project to bring a community together during his presentation, yet he doesn’t have faith or the resources to go in and build it and let the customers show up.
This is not that big of a project that it cannot be completed in two years start to end, complete, not seven as he is asking for. To me this is what the taxpayers deserve, the town is spending a lot of our money here now and deserves the best contractor for the job.
Let us remember all those homes they took from the working class years ago and let’s put back as many as possible. I thought the idea of the developer making employee housing units bigger instead of adding another unit was silly. After all, people who will live in this place are far more important than some New Yorker who wants a home in the mountains alongside a Gold Medal fishing river.
Being this place was a home to commoners, it would be great to honor our history and support commoners in being able to live there affordably.
Roop Khalsa
Basalt