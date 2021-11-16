Editor:
I am the founder and executive director of Huts for Vets, an organization that uses wilderness therapy to help veterans adjust to and enjoy civilian life by gaining tools for enhancing mental, physical, spiritual and emotional health. I am encouraged to see Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Rep. Neguse’s dedication to honoring veterans and protecting public lands through the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE) Act.
For the second year in a row, the CORE Act has been included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which is currently under Senate consideration. The CORE Act would protect approximately 400,000 acres of public land throughout Colorado, much of it wild places that offer veterans opportunities for outdoor recreation and solitude, like our nearby Thompson Divide. Spending time on public lands and in wilderness is an important part of many veterans’ recovery and return to civilian life. Huts for Vets operates exclusively on public lands; participants tell us that the healing and restoration of these landscapes is unmatched.
Another important component of the CORE Act is the designation of Camp Hale — the 10th Mountain Division’s historic training site — as the nation’s first-ever National Historic Landscape. Protecting Camp Hale is an important way to honor the contributions of veterans who served during World War II.
Please support the CORE Act by reaching out to our Senators and thanking them for their continued efforts on this important conservation measure.
Paul Andersen, Huts For Vets
Basalt