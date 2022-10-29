Editor:
I am so thankful for Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and the costumed rebels who threw English tea into Boston Harbor, and all the others who helped and fought for American freedom in the 1770s. Our fight for independence from our unwelcome overseers needed help, Franklin got lots of munitions from France and America won, the English left us alone and now we are friends.
Now, it is our turn to support democracy and freedom. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine by supplying support and weapons of war. President Zelenskyy is their George Washington. British troops either sailed back to England, were buried here or settled down here. Some of them didn’t like their dictator king. Go America, be great.
Tom Mooney
Aspen