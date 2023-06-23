The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is a dump, and I say this in the most loving way. For us who still fly commercially, the airport needs an upgrade and now is the time to act, submit our funding request to the FAA and get on with the designing and planning for a modern facility, updated runway and cleaner aircraft.
For those who have peeked behind the curtain, the operational side that passengers don’t see is antiquated and beyond run down. Ramp agents are working in a 1976 facility with 2023 passenger loads.
Sure, there are jets serving the uber-wealthy, but there are more daily operations that serve the local community for regional aviation. Aspen’s airport is the busiest airport in the Mountain West with more flights per day than any other ski town. Is this really the best we can do right now? Especially for a facility that is a critical regional hub for our economy?
In a recent engineering study conducted during the airport closure in May, it was discovered that the asphalt on the runway needs major repair and that the aging infrastructure is truly beyond repair. We’ve fixed what keeps breaking too many times to throw another Band-Aid on the problem. It’s time to envision and build something that will last with the positive changes we can make to get new planes and implement greener strategies in aviation, not just in the air, but on the ground, too.
Full disclosure: I worked for two years on the ASE Vision process as a consultant and facilitator; the public process was transparent and thorough, resulting in a responsive and reflective action plan that sets the airport up for success and raises the bar for environmental regulations. But it requires that the county take action and implement the consensus-based redevelopment plan, move the taxiways and evolve to a better, greener airport ushering in new aircraft models that can serve our community. We all will benefit as local residents and a population that relies on visitors to rev our economic engines. What is good for our passengers, flight crews and ground staff is good for all of us. A new airport is a communal benefit.
Aspen loves a good debate, but 11 years of airport planning is enough. It’s simple: We want a reasonably sized terminal and safe, efficient and convenient air service. We want better food options, better parking and easier public transit to get to the airport.
This is a massive project and the largest undertaking the county will administer and it’s exciting that as a community we can participate in a legacy infrastructure investment to advance, adapt and incorporate new technology that will decrease emissions and maintain air service. Let’s clean this place up and go higher.