Editor:
Thank you to the Karl Arthur Severson Foundation for the continued support of Aspen Mountain Guide School at Aspen High School. Mark and Maddie have created a foundation whose goal is to facilitate the pursuit and access in ski racing, teaching skiing, guiding or patrolling. Their efforts this year helped 16 AHS students earn their PSIA Level 1 Ski Instructor certification. Our students are so grateful to you for believing in them and getting them involved with teaching skiing.
Brent Maiolo
Carbondale