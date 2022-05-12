Editor:
We are Snowmass residents, and our son spent two years in Ukraine, making many friends and contacts. He now lives in London and has formed an organization that for the past nine weeks has been delivering trucks filled with humanitarian supplies to the Poland-Ukraine border. They are handed off and then delivered inside Ukraine to people in need. Learn more at https://www.ukrainianaction.org/ and https://www.ukrainianaction.com/
If you’d like to support the people of Ukraine, know that any donation to this organization benefits them directly.
Gary Hartman
Snowmass Village