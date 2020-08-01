Editor:
Proposition 114 asks Coloradans if we want wolves restored to Colorado. Proposition 114 provides Coloradans with an opportunity like no other — an opportunity for restoration and coexistence.
I, like most Western Slope Coloradans, (CSU polling research documents that most Western Slope Coloradans support restoration), welcome wolves back to their homeland. I celebrate their restoration, for both the ecological benefits they bring, and for the meeting of the ethical imperative to restore what we’ve damaged.
We are in a human-driven biodiversity crisis. Restoring wolves can help reverse that crisis. Reliable science documents that wolves are an important force in restoring a natural balance, enhancing biodiversity and restoring ecosystem resiliency. Moreover, wolves are the essence of wilderness and of wildness, and “… in wildness is the preservation of the world.”
Proposition 114 has prompted unwarranted fear of wolves. We have 25 years of scientific research on wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains which debunks these myth-based fears and provides facts that enable sustainable decision-making.
Examining 2015 statistics on cattle in the northern Rocky Mountains in counties shared with wolves, reveals an inventory of 1,648,100 cows with 148 livestock lost to wolves. In Washington and Oregon, cattle totaled 1,980,600 with 158 losses to wolves. If proven livestock-carnivore coexistence strategies are implemented, losses often go to zero.
Wolves can be restored and managed by CPW scientifically, humanely, effectively, affordably, and respectfully of all Coloradans.
Colorado needs wolves — to restore a natural balance for now and future generations. Vote yes for Proposition 114.
Delia Malone
Redstone