Editor’s note: This letter was originally addressed to Pitkin County Board of Commissioners, Aspen Mayor Torre, Aspen City Council members, Dave Ressler, CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital, and the board of the Aspen Valley Hospital.
We, as citizens of Aspen and Pitkin County are calling on you to please take action to support the initiative of Dr. Ann Mass to provide a COVID-19 testing station. We have been made aware of the current protocol of limiting testing to only first responders and patients in Aspen Valley Hospital. It is our understanding that this limitation is due to the very limited testing capacity available in our county and throughout the state and the nation. We are also aware that there seems to be a mindset that it is alright to not test citizens of Pitkin County because we already know the virus is in our community. We do not agree.
Yesterday, Gov. Polis remarked about the need to ramp up testing in our state to determine who has the virus and to be able to eventually get people back to work. In addition, communities need to know how extensively the virus has spread among their inhabitants.
Dr. Mass has said that no testing protocol is perfect, but we have to start somewhere. She has further explained that “Testing patients with symptoms, and ultimately testing our entire community (as is being done by private donation in Telluride), will determine the prevalence of infection in our small community. It will help our hospital better prepare for the inevitable influx of patients. It will better enable us to enforce isolation and hopefully, decrease spread of the virus.”
We know that the city of Aspen and Pitkin County have the resources to address our community’s desire to fight the spread of COVID-19 in a more aggressive manner and urge you to support Dr. Mass’ testing station proposal.
