Editor:
As we wind down the men’s lacrosse season in the valley, the Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club would like to thank all our local supporters. Sure Thing Burger in Willits, Zane’s in Aspen and Willits, Home Team BBQ, Mezzaluna, Capitol Creek Brewery and, of course, Mi Chola for always being the post-game meeting spot. Local sports are getting harder and harder to find, so make sure you support them when you can.
If you want a chance to see some great lacrosse, next weekend the AMLC and the city of Aspen are hosting “The Goerne Cup” at Lower Moore and Iselin athletic fields. Eight men’s teams are coming to this open tournament. Family and dog friendly venues. Please email us with any questions at aspenmenslacrosseclub@gmail.com. We would love to see some local love and support out there. Do it for Mike!
Aidan Wynn
Aspen