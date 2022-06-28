Editor:
In light of recent developments at The Aspen Times, I strongly urge local citizens and readers in general to consider the major differences between our two newspapers. The complete lack of respect given to longtime journalists at the Times, culminating with the dismissal of an outstanding editor and resignation of a columnist in protest speaks volumes.
When considering the completely gutless approach that paper's ownership has taken regarding the support of its employees as they have attempted to address an issue of great concern to its readership, one can't help but be concerned about the freedom of press on the most basic level. Choosing not to read a newspaper that is offered free of charge may not make a huge statement, but choosing whether or not to support those who advertise in it just might.
The next time you wish to describe your local services, look to fill a position, sell a car or check out ads from those who do, please do so in the newspaper you're reading right now. Supporting the Aspen Daily News, a locally owned and operated media outlet that doesn't answer to an overlord in West Virginia, makes sense to me.
Rodney Hill
Aspen