Editor:
I have had both the pleasure and honor of working next to the Aspen Ambulance District’s truly outstanding EMTs and paramedics for several years now as part of my duties as an Aspen volunteer firefighter. Our community is exceptionally lucky to have AAD’s cadre of exceptionally calm, well-trained and professional first responders responding to everything from car accidents to home explosions to twisted ankles to swift-water rescues (not to mention the “skiers versus snow”). I mean it when I say we’re lucky — many communities just do not have medical responders who are at the elite level our ambulance service maintains. I know that in my time of need, these are the people I want caring for me or my loved ones.
I urge support for AAD’s proposed mill levy. This is just the second mill levy AAD has sought since 1982 — 40 years! The mill levy that passed in 2014 (eight years ago) was for a new ambulance barn/HQ to replace the one that was in rough shape. Gabe Muething, AAD’s director, runs a tight ship and wastes nothing. Unfortunately, in this time of rising costs, our ambulance district is beset by the same — rising costs.
Let’s keep the truly elite responders (and their equipment) we need in our times of greatest need. Please support the Aspen Ambulance District’s mill levy.
Ryan Warren
Aspen