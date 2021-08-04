Editor:
To Pitkin County commissioners and local skiers: As an international, World Cup and Olympic athlete over the course of the last 15 years, I have had the good fortune to ski all over the world, throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, Japan and Korea. While I have had some unbelievably good days on mountains spread across the world, Aspen Mountain remains my favorite place to ski because it’s so reliable. It’s always good! As good as it is, I think more skiing is always better.
Pandora’s, Power Line and Harris’ area have long been many of our “private” powder stashes. And while it is tempting to selfishly keep this great terrain for those of us that know the routes in and out and are willing to take the risk, I would like to ski this terrain more than twice a day. The proposed Pandora’s expansion will provide great skiing on high-altitude terrain with more reliable natural snow conditions as the climate crisis continues to affect snowfall. Without this terrain, SkiCo will have to expand energy-intensive snowmaking to ensure reliable skiing conditions. Beyond that, more terrain and lifts will spread the skiing population out amongst a larger mountain, creating shorter lines and less traffic on our favorite runs.
Please join me, the U.S. Forest Service, Pitkin County Planning and Zoning and others in supporting Pandora’s expansion of the world’s best ski area.
Wiley Maple
Aspen