Editor:
I read the interview with Sen. Michael Bennet (Aspen Daily News, Aug. 1). I hope everyone reads it. It shows how much he does to help us here on the Western Slope.
I personally know that he cares about us as individual people, as well. His office assisted me with speaking with an agent in the federal office of Health and Human Services. They went out of their way to make sure I found the help I needed. I’m not an important person and I can’t donate large sums of money to any campaign, but I was treated with respect by his office. I felt just as important as any big shot.
This is a man who is really fighting the good fight for real people and for very important issues that affect everyone. He cares. I encourage everyone to support him with the knowledge that he, in turn, supports us. He’s a trustworthy politician. The Democratic Party is the right choice with people like him representing us.
Jan Louthis
Aspen