Editor:
I recently received an email from Gene Burris, president of the second homeowners advisory board in Snowmass Village, asking us to donate to save the restaurants her. Below is my response.
So, this is the same Snowmass Village who told the second homeowners not to come — we were not welcome? And the same Snowmass when I showed up in my car with Texas plates, I was given the finger in the Snowmass Center parking lot. I have been fighting cancer for two years and have a very compromised immune system. We have been on lockdown since the fifth of March. We are very responsible people. When we came, we drove in one day so we didn’t have to stay in a motel. When Snowmass Village supports us, I will support it.
Martha Jackson
Snowmass