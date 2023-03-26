Editor:
I was able to attend the recent streetscape project meeting in Basalt. As I have told Ryan Mahoney, the town staff and entire team on this project are doing a great job!
As a business and property owner in downtown Basalt, I strongly support the project and hope the project stays the course. A redo is long overdue. We have all had a year or longer to participate in the planning and to share our feedback. Yes, this summer is going to be challenging but it’s not the end of the world as some are predicting. I would be surprised if a single business fails, as many are suggesting. We heard similar misinformation during the Glenwood Springs Grand Avenue project.
I believe that much of the success of this project is predicated on folks like me, and all the other employers and employees who regularly park in the downtown area, to find alternative parking options. Your team has offered many suggestions. This will lessen traffic and free up vital spots for our clients and customers. We have all become spoiled by the ability to park just steps away from our businesses. I’m guilty of this practice and committed to changing my habits.
Please do not bow to the pressure that appears to be mounting. I hope all our energy can be focused on working together on solutions, rather than negativity.
Ted Borchelt
Carbondale