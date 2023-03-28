Editor:
All of us can celebrate our outstanding young men and women in the valley. You may not know about Nick Geiser, a Basalt High School senior. Competing in freeski halfpipe, he is currently No. 1 in the standings of the Revolution Tour (NorAm).
If Nick can keep this top place, he will earn a guaranteed spot to every World Cup in half-pipe skiing for the 2023-24 season and a spot on the U.S. Rookie Team. His next event will be on March 28 at Copper Mountain. From April 7-11 Nick will defend his 2022 title in nationals at Copper Mountain.
Nick represents the best of our youth. He has excellent referrals about who he is as a person, including from one of his teachers (“puts his heart and 100% of his effort” and “a 3.84 weighted GPA”); from a summer/part-time employer (“the grit to be successful”); and from an AVSC coach (“talented, driven, always giving help to others”).
Nick’s stated motivation is “to make my mother proud.” We are encouraged about the future of the leadership and community service in our valley. With a spot on the U.S. Ski Team, The University of Utah will award him in-state tuition which is equivalent to a $20,000 scholarship.
You may follow him on Instagram @nickgeiser. We, as a community, can celebrate with Nick. At the beginning of the season, friends who know Nick well organized a fundraiser that covered some of the travel and coaching expenses. A fund called WorldCupDreams has been set up for Nick. Donations can be mailed to: WorldCupDreams, c/o Esther Blom-Geiser, 71 Deer Trail Ave., Carbondale CO 81623.
Rick Stevens and Jim Light
Basalt