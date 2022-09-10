Editor:
I would like to be the first of many to stand up for Dr. Dave Jensen. He has saved my life and my career — without him I would not be able to work. I need him to be able to guide and heal me. I depend on his healing hands to keep me and at least 1,500 people moving and healthy. What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?
This is unfair to his patients that he is not able to treat us.
Does anyone care about us except Dr. Jensen? What is this world coming to? I am so disappointed how officials don’t care about the community, our health and well-being. What happened to prayer and the golden rules? Please start a prayer chain for Dr. Jensen.
I pray for Dr. Jensen and his family so please give him your almighty strength, courage, guidance, tenacity, wisdom to endure this strife thrust upon him and this unfair accusation against him. In this I pray in Jesus’ name and the Holy Spirit. The truth will be revealed. Set Dr. Jensen free.
Yanna Blacy
Aspen