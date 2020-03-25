Editor:
I support my husband Bill Kane for mayor. Bill was hired as town manager in 2009 in the depth of recession, tasked with managing with limited funds while seeking opportunities to revitalize a town that had lost businesses and vitality. Big and small ideas were needed. Bill’s major accomplishments: to coordinate a bank and investor partnership to bring a Whole Foods to Willits; negotiate with Rocky Mountain Institute to move their flagship office to Basalt; centralize the Art Base (formerly Wyly) in Lyons Park; begin the process of creating Riverpark; and work with the chamber to gather crowds to First Fridays, a community picnic and a Sunday market. When he stepped away, the recession was ending and Basalt was poised to move forward.
Since leaving town government, Bill has volunteered his skills to the wider community. For Colorado Parks/Wildlife – policy-management for our state parks and wildlife populations.
With Aspen Valley Land Trust – creating conservation easements to secure open space parcels.
On Art Base – financial-strategic guidance and planning for a new building/location. With Aspen Institute – examining ways to combat traffic congestion on Highway 82. He held presiding roles in all instances.
Today our future is uncertain in ways we couldn’t imagine a few weeks ago. More than ever, experience, skill, creativity and collaborative leadership will be required of our mayor. Bill is the only candidate who has led our town through an economic crisis. As mayor, he will help us regain our footing and achieve our highest aspirations.
Carolyn Kane
Basalt