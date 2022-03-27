Editor:
Since August 2018, the Aspen Chapel Gallery has partnered with 19 different valley nonprofits and the five valley high schools. Through show sponsorships and art sales, it has been able to donate a total of $33,308.79 to these organizations and schools.
Recently, we returned all the high school art from 5x17 to the Aspen, Basalt, Roaring Fork, CRMS and Glenwood Springs art departments along with a check for each department in the amount of $574.25. We want to thank the 55 individuals who “adopted” one or more pieces of student art and the anonymous donor who made this show possible; 75% of each “adoption” went directly to the five high school art programs. The art stayed in the student’s portfolio.
The current show, 4 Rivers Biennial features 28 artists who were juried into the show by Lissa Ballinger, Aspen Institute Arts Curator. It is partnering with Harvest for Hunger and runs until April 10.
Shows for 2022 include partnerships with Aspen Family Connections, EcoFlight, Pathfinders, The Farm Collaborative, Voices, Holiday Baskets, five Valley high school art departments and Two Rivers Community Foundation.
If you would like to be a sponsor in support of one of these nonprofit organizations and the gallery, please contact us at Aspen Chapel Gallery or at aspenchapelgallery.org.
Tom Ward, Michael Bonds
Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery