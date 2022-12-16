Editor:
I’m responding to the recent column by Paul Menter in the Aspen Daily News.
In early 2022, ACRA launched the Aspen Destination Management Plan, or ADMP, for the Aspen community. The result synthesizes the challenges Aspen is facing and provides mindful strategies through the lens of our three established pillars of address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience and preserve small-town character. Designed to enhance the resiliency of the community over the next five years and beyond, the ADMP aims to protect quality of life, and simultaneously preserve the very reason people enjoy coming here. An integral part of the ADMP is to collect “360-degree” feedback from all segments of the Aspen community in order to measure the effectiveness of the plan, as well as to inform future initiatives.
ACRA engaged Destination Analysts, a full-service market research company, founded by Destination Marketing Organization veterans, to create three surveys capturing multiple segments of Aspen stakeholders. Destination Analysts has provided destinations with tourism research services for two decades. Destination Analysts field tests all surveys to ensure that questions collect the data that they were designed to collect and to obtain valuable feedback on the survey respondent experience.
In developing research programs and field testing survey instruments, they take into consideration the entirety of the survey environment and respondent experience so that surveys are as agnostic as possible. They take great care in providing a survey experience that allows for respondent engagement without the pressure of answering questions in a particular way.
Menter questions if there is a political dimension to ACRA’s survey tools, which we can confirm there is not. On the contrary, The Aspen Resident Sentiment Survey was specifically developed by Destination Analysts with the objective of understanding Aspen residents’ perceptions of tourism. The survey intentionally tests both positive and negative perceptions through different types of questioning, including five-point scales from “disagree completely” to “agree completely” with statements about Aspen. Similarly, both the business and visitor surveys test objective perceptions.
ACRA aims to gather data for the community to understand perceptions of tourism and how it affects quality of life, to identify what residents see as the positive and negative impacts of tourism, to gauge awareness of the economic impact of tourism, to identify pain points, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of stakeholders and the Aspen area, and to examine common destination management issues and inventory. These insights will inform ACRA’s short- and long-term marketing and management decisions. The final executive summaries will be available for the community, and the city of Aspen can utilize it just as the rest of the community may do so. Results are expected in summer 2023.
Surveys can be accessed at aspenchamber.org/surveys.
Eliza Voss
V.P. of Destination Marketing, ACRA