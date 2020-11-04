If you’re reading this, the world did not end as a result of yesterday’s election. At least not yet.
Over the past few weeks, the little voice in the back of my head that subconsciously whispers warnings, hopefulness and sensemaking that my conscious mind tries to ignore began signaling a decades-old message — which came, as it often does, in musical form. In this case, it’s the melody and lyrics of Living Colour’s Grammy-winning song from 1990, “Cult of Personality.”
“I know your anger, I know your dreams, I've been everything you want to be…
Like Mussolini and Kennedy, I'm the cult of personality.”
I’ve surmised that my subconscious mind is either trying to help me make sense of this year’s election and our nation’s tumultuous political condition, or it’s trying to distract me from the inescapable march of time by reminding me of days gone by. Maybe it’s a little of both.
Formed in 1984, this New York City band intrigued me from the start. Influenced by a combination of musical genres, including heavy metal, jazz and hip-hop, their songs have a unique crossover feel about them. While not entirely without precedent, “Cult of Personality” winning a Grammy for best Hard Rock Performance was notable in a space typically navigated at the time by almost exclusively white, sometimes smug groups catering to young suburban white male listeners — like Van Halen, Metallica and AC/DC. Living Colour’s members are all men of color, and the band’s sound has, to me, a decidedly urban feel.
Like many musical groups that have been fortunate enough to perform for decades, Living Colour has been through a few line-up iterations, but the members who recorded “Cult” included vocalist Corey Glover (who also acts, playing Francis in Oliver Stone’s seminal Vietnam movie “Platoon”), guitarist Vernon Reid, bassist Muzz Skullings and drummer Will Calhoun. The band’s current lineup includes bassist Doug Wimbush in place of Skullings, who left the group in 1992.
“Neon lights, a Nobel Prize. Then a mirror speaks, the reflection lies.
You don't have to follow me. Only you can set me free.”
Compared to today, I remember 1990 as a relatively stable societal and political period. Social media didn’t exist, George Bush was president, the economy was booming and the first Iraq war was still a year away. Looking back, “Cult’s” lyrics seem cannily applicable to today’s societal struggles and political battles. In 2016, real estate magnate and reality TV show host Donald Trump rode this personality cult wave to his election as president — an election that many so-called experts mocked as impossible. Today, he might or might not still be president.
Closer to home, 3rd Congressional District Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Bush criticized her Republican opponent Lauren Boebert, with her gun and girlish figure, as a substance-free political opportunist competing to win a personality contest rather than to govern. Boebert, for her part, criticized Mitsch Bush for being a liberal and ran a campaign that tacitly but openly acknowledged that in 21st century America, if you want to govern, you’d better plan on winning a personality contest. The media won’t permit anything else. It’s possible we even know who won that race by now.
More and more, our media industrial complex feeds us not the substance but the style of those for whom we have the choice of voting. We don’t have to follow them — the media, that is — but for some reason, we do.
“I tell you one and one makes three. I'm the cult of personality.”
Sometimes, I think today’s social media poses our most serious viral threat. Its rapid spread and adoption as our norm for information sharing has led to unprecedented levels of division and upheaval. The technology revolution that was supposed to provide clarity in all dimensions has clouded everything it touches — and it touches everything. Social media’s billionaire puppet masters and their minions algorithmically foment and cash in on divisiveness in ways never-before imagined.
Meanwhile, the old-school network and cable media outlets grip tightly as what remains of their precious market share slips through their collective bony fingers like grains of sand. Their reporting and information sharing are viewed as tainted, scripted and intended not to inform, or even to persuade, but to manipulate.
“You don't have to follow me. Only you can set you free.”
The explosion of small, individually operated internet-based information resources — including podcasts, YouTube channels, insider newsletters and even Aspen Journalism and the Sopris Sun, our valley’s local nonprofit news sources — reflect, I hope, a redemocratization of news making, sensemaking and information sharing.
The alphabet soup of network news teams, with their slickly articulate and cultishly partisan news personalities, are no longer seen as reliably dispassionate or fact based in any sense. Theirs was a solid, stable media marketplace that today is shattering into a million pieces before our eyes, ironically because of their collective pursuit of a business model built on personalities rather than journalistic principles, solid news reporting and facts.
“You gave me fortune. You gave me fame. You gave me power in your own god's name.
I'm every person you need to be. Oh, I'm the cult of personality”.
I always interpreted Living Colour’s lyrical prescience as both acknowledging the inevitability of — and serving as a warning against — placing an emphasis on persona at the expense of substance. If you think about it, it’s an unexpectedly self-actualized message coming from a rock-and-roll band trying to make it big in the big-hair 80s and the grunge-filled 90s.
But it’s never been more important than now.