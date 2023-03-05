My name is Tracy Sutton, and I am running for mayor of Aspen. I am a third-generation Western Coloradan and a 30-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley. My dad was a fish culturist for Colorado Fish and Game, and my mother worked at the U.S. Forest Service. They purchased the dinosaur store in Fruita, in 1972, and that’s where I spent my junior high and high school years. My family are ranchers. When I first visited Aspen, its small-town charm and close-knit community pulled me in. It was the first place I felt at home, so I did everything I could to build a life here. I am deeply rooted in this community and I am dedicated to protecting it.
As a woman who has worked in the construction, financial and real estate businesses, I bring a unique perspective and skill set to this election. As a business owner, I understand the balance between Aspen’s unique character and its economy, and I am committed to protecting both. I rely on this community for my living, and I also see it as part of my identity. In 2004, I started my business with the help of a trusted associate, who still works with me today. In a town with so much transience, I’ve survived 37 years without owning an Aspen property, and my business is still thriving after 19 years. I am an ethical, business-minded person who knows what it takes to get things done.
As your mayor, I want to engage with the full range of opinions and experiences in our community. I want to listen. I was involved in the conversation regarding short-term rentals and the related moratoriums, and though I was in support of the proposed changes and regulations, I did not feel the city listened to community members who would be most directly affected by these policies. We have watched this city government repeatedly move forward on decisions without considering the full range of their consequences. I want to work for the people in this community: the people who live here, who commute to work here and who own our businesses. Preserving the character and soul of Aspen does not have to mean swift, drastic measures brought about by a series of unanimous decisions.
Workforce housing, traffic management, reliable child care, a resolution for the Entrance to Aspen and the safety of your children at school are my top priorities. We need to expand and update workforce housing within Aspen, rather than spending money we don’t have on new housing units outside of town. We need to regulate traffic in the West End. We need to update our options for the entrance with new technologies and ideas that didn’t exist when the current plan was made nearly 25 years ago.
I have the know-how and practical skills to help make smart decisions on all these issues. This community cannot continually face the setbacks caused by the miscalculations of its government. Mistakes like the Living Lab, or the loss of the Centennial affordable housing units, have consequences that stall progress and keep us from moving forward. The city of Aspen is one of the largest land transactors in Pitkin County, and I have the professional skills to manage and understand that immense responsibility. It’s true that I still have a lot to learn as a first-time elected official, but I have never met a challenge I couldn’t overcome with hard work and careful listening.
I am the only woman running for municipal office in Aspen this year and the only person running against the current mayor. Aspen’s city government needs a practical, fresh voice. I am asking for your vote on March 7.
Tracy Sutton is a candidate in the Aspen mayor’s race.