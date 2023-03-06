Editor:
I have read numerous letters endorsing candidates for mayor. Here’s mine for Tracy Sutton. Before I became a prosecutor, before I was a teacher, and before I worked as a cook at Ski Sunlight, I worked with my brother providing home care services through an Aspen real estate agency. Of all of the dozens of people we worked with in the agency, and of all of the hundreds of clients whose homes we served, exactly one person from this group showed up at my brother’s funeral: Tracy Sutton. So if you’re concerned about respect for the little guy, I’ve witnessed it.
I read characterizations of candidates as “thoughtful” and criticism of Tracy admitting that she hasn’t thought about a particular issue. Isn’t that admission a plus, that she is open to weighing the arguments on both sides rather than having her mind already made up? Isn’t that one of the things that is lacking generally in politics and what makes politics a rigged game?
I urge you to be open-minded in solving problems with the best solution after a thoughtful discussion rather than believing that you already have all of the facts and know the answers.
Eric Simonton
Rockport, Texas