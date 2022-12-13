Editor:
Freeing Brittney Griner from Putin’s evil grasp in exchange for “The Merchant of Death” raises doubts about international diplomacy. The basketball star’s penchant for pot liberated Viktor Bout, a sociopathic entrepreneur who no doubt learned his lethal arms trade from the defense contractors of the industrialized nations.
Griner’s sports celebrity gave her a leg up on fellow prisoner Paul Whelan, but swapping basketball for bombs was a dubious trade. So what swap could sway Putin to release Whelan? That’s easy: Donald Trump.
Trump and Putin have cultivated a warm and fuzzy bromance, so sending Trump to Moscow would tie a fraternal knot between the militant Russian dictator who is maliciously terrorizing Ukraine and the delusional ex-president who is calling for the termination of the U.S. Constitution.
Having suffered humiliating defeats, Trump could restore the adulation he craves with parades in Red Square, thereby ridding the U.S. of an ugly canker and saving Democracy. Putin could learn the secret of Trump’s hairstyle so that he can adopt the comb-over to soften his close-cropped image as a malignant global cancer.
Next on the prisoner exchange could be Kyrsten Simena, whose shifting loyalties would endear her to the Russian hierarchy, followed by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, whose combined malfeasance is certain to earn Putin’s deep affection.
Looking forward to more swaps,
Paul Andersen
Basalt