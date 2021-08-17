Editor:
In the Friday, Aug. 13 edition of the Aspen Daily News, Katherine Delanoy states that members of the human race are idiots for not roaring into fixing climate change. While she made a good point in saying we are destroying our world, she fails to realize that climate change solutions will not happen overnight. She needs to look at her home town, Eagle, as the Eagle County seat, to start curtailing the known causes of the crisis. Vail and Eagle County lead the Western Slope in the build-out with 4-10-story buildings 10 feet apart and thousands of new residents. Ms. Delanoy needs to sweep up her own mess in her own county before she chastises the rest of the human race.
James Wingers
Aspen