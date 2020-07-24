Editor:
Leftist lunacy knows no limits. Four of the worst cities for crime are New Orleans, Minneapolis, Chicago and Houston. All have Democratic mayors overseeing exploding crime rates. The Democrats’ solution is to defund police.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago has seen over 329 murders and 1,384 shootings in the first six months of 2020. Now, while Chicago burns, she spurns Trump’s offer of federal peace keepers and blames the president for the anarchy she is responsible for.
In Portland, citizens have endured over seven weeks of continuous rioting, looting, arson and assaults on police. The liberal media shamelessly call this peaceful protest. Pelosi calls the peacekeepers, stormtroopers and the Gestapo. Biden says the police have become “the enemies of the people.”
But folks, the problem is not systemic racism. The cancer in our cities is decades of systemic Democrat ineptitude.
The scary part is the future they promise us. They will open up the border, tear down the wall, expand asylum, abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and give millions of illegal aliens citizenship. They will raise taxes and take control of all our health care. They will confiscate our guns. Our higher taxes will pay for free college, free housing, and racial reparations. Everyone will have a guaranteed income and social workers will answer 911 calls.
Our police do the hardest, most dangerous and thankless job in America. They are judged from a perspective of 20/20 hindsight. Split-second, life or death decisions are dissected by slack-jawed Monday morning quarterbacks.
Lord, bless and protect our protectors and give them the strength to continue.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle